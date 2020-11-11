Wilton reports 38 cases of COVID in 7 days

The COVID count continues to rise steadily in Wilton, with 38 cases reported in the past seven days, including seven now ones on November 10, 2020.

WILTON — The COVID count continues to rise steadily in Wilton, with 38 cases reported in the past seven days, including seven new ones on Nov. 10.

Ages for the new cases range from 11 to 75 years old, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

Data from the state Department of Public Health shows patients between the ages of 20 and 29 now comprise about 17 percent of the cumulative number of COVID-19 infections in the state.

That stands in sharp contrast to six months ago, when patients aged 50-59 comprised the largest age demographic of cases at around 18 percent of the total at that point.

Many of the latest cases statewide have been linked to small social gatherings, which Gov. Ned Lamont has recommended should not exceed 10 people.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, 354 cases of COVID have been reported in Wilton, 157 additional since June 16, when Phase 2 reopening was implemented, and 164 since May 19, the beginning of Phase 1. The town’s death count stands at 42.

Wilton has been placed on “orange alert” status by the Department of Public Health, a designation given to municipalities with 10-14 new cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 people.

COVID has seen a resurgence statewide in the past weeks, with 1,065 new cases reported Nov. 10, bringing the state’s total count to 82,987, with 526 patients currently hospitalized for the virus, and 4,707 total deaths.

Peter Yankowski contributed to this story.