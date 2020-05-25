Wilton remembers its fallen veterans

American Legion members Bing Ventres, left, and Judd Mott place flags at the graves of Wilton veterans at Hillside Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day 2020. American Legion members Bing Ventres, left, and Judd Mott place flags at the graves of Wilton veterans at Hillside Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day 2020. Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Wilton remembers its fallen veterans 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

WILTON — There may not be a parade, but Wilton remembers its fallen heroes with flags on the graves of veterans in each of its cemeteries. Before Wilton was even incorporated in 1802, residents fought for their country, from the French and Indian War forward.

Flags were placed last week by American Legion members and Air Force veterans Bing Ventres and Judd Mott.

On May 23, American Legion members, with the assistance of members of the Community Emergency Response Team, placed additional flags at Hillside Cemetery. In all, about 400 flags mark the graves of Wilton veterans.

Participating Saturday were American Legion Post 86 members were Commander Bill Glass, Vice Commander Paul Niche, and Finance Officer Sean McNeil.

CERT members were Jack Majesky, Tom Gunther, Chris and Tina Gardner, Bill Rafferty, Barbara Martin, Marsha McLaughlin, and Pat Russio.

Also helping out was Wilton resident Bill Channing.

In addition, Patrick and Mary Russo donated $250 to the post for the American flags placed on the graves, in memory of their 12 family members who are veterans.