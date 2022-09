This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

WILTON — The town's all-volunteer Economic Development Commission is set to narrow and specify its focus in the coming months after town officials assessed how peer towns are guiding their own versions of the group.

The most important change coming is that the seven-member commission will now work closer with First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice to complete tasks by priority.

"Lynne personally does a huge amount of economic development work, so having her participate more regularly with the Economic Development Commission and provide ongoing guidance will be a great enhancement for the commission," said EDC member Marty Avallone.

The EDC's first task is researching and developing signage recommendations for Planning and Zoning that could be incorporated into townwide regulations for all future projects. Avallone called this an important area of focus for the commission.

Second, the commission is gathering feedback from Wilton businesses on the state of local commerce. This will help give the town a better idea on how it looks to readjust its Plan of Conservation and Development, if at all, especially leading up to drafting the Wilton Center master plan.

The commission's third task is further researching other towns — the exact place town officials looked to for more information on how other economic development commissions work.

Wilton's EDC was initially formed in 2012 and has been working with Wilton High School, assisting with school and town events, did Instragram-based marketing and even hosted forums for topics, such as fostering better tenant-landlord relationships.

The commission will look to reprise some of those same roles, though the Board of Selectmen recently agreed to adjust expectations for the all-volunteer EDC.

"I fully support the direction and recommendations they made," Avallone said. "The EDC should continue to survey the local business community to gather their needs and priorities. We have been working, and will continue to work, on a number of projects to promote Wilton business."

While neighboring Westport, New Canaan, Weston and Darien do not use economic development commissions, Vanderslice looked at similar groups from Ridgefield and Fairfield.

Ridgefield has a seven-member commission that is expected to get bigger, Vanderslice said. The commission helped with a town-wide broadband study and collaborated with nonprofits on events. It also offers input on development proposals and acts as the liaison between new residents and the town.

The Fairfield EDC also has seven members, despite a current vacancy. It offers opinions on zoning changes and receives reports from an economic development director while working closely with the chamber of commerce.