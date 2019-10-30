Wilton registration for new voters

There will be a limited voter registration session on Monday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the registrars of voters office in town hall on Danbury Road.

Those who attain voting privileges — as to citizenship, residency, or age — after the Oct. 29 deadline may apply in person, with identification and proof of residency.

Members of the armed forces and recently discharged members of the armed forces may also be admitted as electors at any time before 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

For more information, call the registrars 203-563-0111.