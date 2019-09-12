Wilton registrars set ballot order

The registrars of voters held their lottery on Sept. 6 to determine candidates’ positions on the November ballot. The lottery was held for races for which there are more than one candidate for each party line.

For the Democrats, the order will be:

Board of Selectmen — Ross Tartell, Ceci Maher.

Board of Finance — Chris Stroup, Jung Soo Kim, Michael Kaelin.

Board of Education — Ruth DeLuca, Savet Constantine.

Planning and Zoning Commission — Florence Johnson, Jeremi Bigosinski.

Constable — Ernie Ricco, Bo Mitchell, Paul Soley.

For the Republicans:

Board of Finance — Peter Balderston, Warren Serenbetz.

Board of Education — Mandi Schmauch, Jennifer Lalor.

Planning and Zoning Commission — Melissa-Jean Rotini, Richard Tomasetti, Matt Murphy, Jake Bittner.

Constable — Chris Gardner, Lianne Acosta-Rua, Ray Tobiassen

Zoning Board of Appeals — Monty Du, Libby Bufano, Anthony Cenatiempo.