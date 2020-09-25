Wilton registrars open office to public to check their voting status

In preparation for the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election, registrars of voters Annalisa Stravato and Karen Birck will open their office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, to revise and complete a correct list of all electors who will be entitled to vote at the upcoming state election.

Voters may stop in or call the registrars’ office at any time during normal business hours to check their voter registration information. They are asked to call the registrars at 203-563-0111 when they get to the back door.

The Nov. 3 election will include the offices of president of the United States, U.S. Representative in Congress, state senator, state representative, registrar of voters. All three Wilton polling places — Wilton High School Field House, Middlebrook School gymnasium and Cider Mill School gymnasium — will be open for voting from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, we will offer Election Day registration at town hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Wilton voters may use the secretary of the state’s Voter Registration Look Up at dir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx to check their registration and polling place. For those who will be absent from town on Nov. 3, absentee ballot applications are available now in the town clerk’s office or on the town clerk’s web page at wiltonct.org. Ballots will be sent out beginning Oct. 2.

For more information, call the registrars at 203-563-0111 for election-related questions and the town clerk at 203-563-0106 with absentee ballot-related questions.