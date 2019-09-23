Wilton registrars hold special voter registration

Wilton’s Registrars of Voters Annalisa Stravato and Karen Birck will offer a special in-person voter registration session on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to add new voters to Wilton’s official voter list and to complete a preliminary voter list.

Voters may come into the registrars’ office in town hall at any time that day to register to vote.

Wilton’s three polling places —Wilton High School Clune Center, Cider Mill School gymnasium, and Middlebrook School gymnasium —will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 5. Voters may use Wilton’s Voter Look-Up page on the town’s website, wiltonct.org, to check their polling place and party affiliation.

For more information, email the registrars at registrars@wiltonct.org or call 203-563-0111.