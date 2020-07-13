Wilton registrars hold special voter enrollment session

WILTON — Registrars of Voters Annalisa Stravato (R) and Karen Birck (D), will be at Wilton Town Hall on Tuesday, July 28, between noon and 2 p.m. for the purpose of completing a correct list of all electors who will be entitled to vote in Wilton’s Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

This is an opportunity for residents to ensure that they are registered to vote, to check their party enrollment, and to request that their names be reinstated to the registry list, if previously removed.

Unaffiliated voters may also use this time to join a political party if they wish to participate in the Aug. 11 primary election.

In addition, residents who have made changes to their names or addresses (for example, moved within town) should contact the office to be sure that the corrections have been made.

New voter registration deadlines are Aug. 6 — by mail or online — and Aug. 10 by noon, in person.

Unaffiliated voters may enroll in a party by Aug. 6 — by mail — or by Aug. 10, by noon in person.

The deadline for changing from one major party to the other major party and to be eligible to vote in the new party’s primary has already passed.

For the Aug. 11 primaries, all three polling places will be open from 6 a.m to 8 p.m.

The location of the polling place within Cider Mill and Middlebrook schools has changed.

• District 1 at Wilton High School Clune Center.

• District 2 at Cider Mill School cafeteria (enter to the left of the main door to the school).

• District 3 at Middlebrook School cafeteria (enter under the canopy at the rear of the school).

Absentee ballots will become available in the town clerks’ office on July 21.

To download a voter registration form from the town website, visit:

wiltonct.org/registrar-voters/pages/register-vote/.

To confirm whether you are registered in a political party or to check your polling place, visit:

wiltonct.org/registrar-voters/pages/voter-look-voting-district-maps/.

In addition to the Democratic and Republican Presidential Preference Primaries on Aug. 11, there will also be Republican primaries to select candidates for the 26th state Senate District and the 4th Congressional District.