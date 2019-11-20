Aaila Abdul-Khaliq won the Guess the Weight of the Bag of Recyclables with a guess of 20 pounds. The bag actually weighed 20.6. Aaila will receive a Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. The bag was on display at Wilton Library and the contest ended on Nov. 15, America Recycles Day.
WILTON — Aaila Abdul-Khaliq won the Guess the Weight of the Bag of Recyclables with a guess of 20 pounds. The bag actually weighed 20.6. Aaila will receive a Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.
The bag was on display at Wilton Library and the contest ended on Nov. 15, America Recycles Day.