Wilton receives grant to help with election costs

Scene from the polling center at Wilton High School on Nov. 5, 2019. For this year's election on Nov. 3, there will be sanitary precautions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. To aid in safe voting conditions, the town of Wilton has received a $6,112. 50 grant from The Center for Tech and Civic Life.

WILTON — The town’s costs for running the election on Nov. 3 got a little help from a midwest advocacy group.

Wilton has received a grant for $6,112.50 from The Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) which will be used to help with the costs of PPEs, safety equipment and staffing at the polls on Election Day.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced the grant at a Board of Selectmen meeting on Oct. 20. She said the grant came to the attention of Annalisa Stravato, the town’s Republican Registrar of Voters, and other towns in the state have received the grant as well.

Based in Chicago, CTCL is a nonprofit election advocacy group formed in 2012. Its stated goal is to increase turnout in elections and it offers several programs focused on election data and outreach to local election officials.

In September, CTCL started issuing grants to local election jurisdictions across the United States to help them process mailed-in ballots and meet sanitation requirements imposed on polling stations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

