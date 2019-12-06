Wilton receives funding for ‘poor quality’ bridges

The bridge at Arrowhead Road has been deemed in "poor" condition by the state Department of Transportation.

The town of Wilton has received approvals for funding to rehabilitate or replace the Arrowhead Road Bridge over The Norwalk River and additional funding to rehabilitate or replace the Lovers Lane Bridge over Comstock Brook, according to an announcement by Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

The bridge rehabilitation/replacement projects will receive federal funds under the Federal Local Bridge Program administered by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The preliminary design for both bridges will begin January 2020. At this time, it is anticipated that construction will likely begin in 2022 or 2023.

Vanderslice pointed out that local and state policy encourages early information to citizens on such projects and encourages people to raise any concerns with municipal officials early in theplanning process.

Persons wanting additional information should contact Frank Smeriglio, assistant director of public works, at 203-563-0152 or e-mail at frank.smeriglio@wiltonct.org.

The cost of the design for the bridge rehabilitations/replacements would receive 80% reimbursement from federal aid with the remaining 20% from state funds.

The cost of Rights-of-Way activities and the cost of the construction phase would receive 80% reimbursement from federal aid and the remaining 20% from local funds.

Federal aid for the project was authorized under the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (MAP - 21) administered by the Federal Highway Administration and the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Earlier this year, the Wilton Board of Selectmen voted to replace the two bridges after a report issued by the state Department of Transportation (DOT) rated them “poor” in quality.

The cost to replace the bridge on Lovers Lane was estimated at $3,172,625. After federal and state reimbursement, the net cost to the town would be $584,525.

The bridge replacement on Arrowhead Road was estimated at $3,718,010. After federal and state reimbursement, the net cost to the town would be $693,602.

Voters approved $1,300,000 to cover the town’s share of the bridge costs at the budget referendum in May.