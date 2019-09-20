https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-real-estate-six-sales-total-5-3-14455334.php
Wilton real estate — six sales total $5.3 million
Photo: Contributed Photo
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 13 through Sept. 19.
433 Belden Hill Road: Linda G. Carroll to The 6 Group, LLC, $540,000.
76 Spectacle Lane: Patrick and Suzanne Helbach to Jane Ostroff and Holly Wood-Chamberlain, $645,000.
32 Moriarity Drive: Joanne G. Baffo to Carl and Valentina Thorsen, $450,000.
14 Hemmelskamp Road: Ann M. and Mitchell A. Kosh, Trustees to Kimber B. and Lori A. Jenson, $1,121,500.
53 Warncke Road: US Bank NA Trustee to Jody and Jayne Kane, $860,000.
26 Valeview Road: Daniel E. and Susan E. Cromie to Elliott and Camila Wood, $1,690,000.
