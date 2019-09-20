Wilton real estate — six sales total $5.3 million

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 13 through Sept. 19.

433 Belden Hill Road: Linda G. Carroll to The 6 Group, LLC, $540,000.

76 Spectacle Lane: Patrick and Suzanne Helbach to Jane Ostroff and Holly Wood-Chamberlain, $645,000.

32 Moriarity Drive: Joanne G. Baffo to Carl and Valentina Thorsen, $450,000.

14 Hemmelskamp Road: Ann M. and Mitchell A. Kosh, Trustees to Kimber B. and Lori A. Jenson, $1,121,500.

53 Warncke Road: US Bank NA Trustee to Jody and Jayne Kane, $860,000.

26 Valeview Road: Daniel E. and Susan E. Cromie to Elliott and Camila Wood, $1,690,000.