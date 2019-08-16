Wilton real estate: nine home sales

9 Coachmans Place 9 Coachmans Place Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Wilton real estate: nine home sales 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 9 through Aug. 15.

224 Nod Hill Road: Amy E. Genkins to Douglas and Shereece Davison, Trustees, $885,000.

24 Berch Court: David T. and Lisa A. Lamason to Michael P. Betler and Anupama Kurra, $687,000.

808 Ridgefield Road: Jonathan and Donna Conway to Thomas and Margaret K. Rizzacasa, $639,000.

15 Carriage Road: Regina Corrigan Personal Residence Trust to Jeffrey J. and Laura Ateca Runge, $980,000. (Trustee Deed)

72 Washington Post Drive: Lawrence E. and Patricia A. Cooper to Michael G. and Kelley T. Aksman, $710,000.

3 Forge Road North: Eileen Madden Armstrong to Jeffrey and Alexandra Cron, $720,000.

25 Sunset Hill Road: Serena Facchera to John T. Ezzo, $620,000.

9 Coachmans Place: Anne G. Smith to Eugene and Antonia Meken, $1,000,000.

56 Glen View: Janienne Hackett to Elzbieta Jarzabek, $372,000.