Wilton real estate has big week with four $1-million-plus sales
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from July 12 through July 18.
44 Cider Mill Place: Robert Reif and Catherine Conners to Jonathan and Angela Bailey, $1,330,000.
316 Westport Road: Walter Maccio and Susan Stiehle to Richard and Lauren Flory, $725,000.
138 Whipstick Road: Jose M. and Deborah E.M. Lozasoain, to Andrew T. and Hilary B. Jacobi, $530,000.
262 Linden Tree Road: Thomas and Susan Bottini to Juliann and Brendan O’Meara, $835,000.
86 Stonebridge Road: Dwight and Colleen Moody to Margaret FM Davis and Dwight and Colleen Moody, $150,000. (Quit Claim Deed)
58 Forest Lane: Robert H. and John C. Saraniero, to Laura and Kevin Bevis, $545,000.
93 East Meadow Road: Douglas M. Cott to Lucia Mannini and Robert Ostermann, $575,000.
134 Olmstead Hill Road: Julie Anne Cromwell to Bernard and Katherine Hughes, $1,300,000.
65 Pond Road: Jason and Liberty Kelly, to Drew N. and Tara Grabel, $1,850,000.
111 Hickory Hill Road: Mark A. and Tammy B. Brown, to David Eric and Marie-Renee Bohnenstiel $1,200,000.