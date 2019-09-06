  • 120 Ridgefield Road Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

    120 Ridgefield Road

    120 Ridgefield Road

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 4

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 4

120 Ridgefield Road

120 Ridgefield Road

Photo: Contributed Photo

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

120 Ridgefield Road: Estate of Robert W. Kosar to Bree Depalo, $400,000. (Administrator’s Deed)

96 Range Road: Benjamin H. and Jacqueline A. Couch to Balaji Sampath Kumar, $620,000.

5 Wilton Crest: Dharani Balaji and Balaji Sampath Kumar to Feixiang Luo and Szu Ying Wang, $375,000.