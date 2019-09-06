Wilton real estate: Three homes sold

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

120 Ridgefield Road: Estate of Robert W. Kosar to Bree Depalo, $400,000. (Administrator’s Deed)

96 Range Road: Benjamin H. and Jacqueline A. Couch to Balaji Sampath Kumar, $620,000.

5 Wilton Crest: Dharani Balaji and Balaji Sampath Kumar to Feixiang Luo and Szu Ying Wang, $375,000.