Wilton reaches 100 coronavirus cases, per capita comparison

WILTON — While the nation is starting to make preparations to resume business, coronavirus cases in Connecticut are still on the upswing. In Wilton, the number of reported cases has now reached 100.

There have been 5,884 laboratory-confirmed cases in the state, with 6,816 or 43 percent in Fairfield County. Deaths have risen to 971, with 406 in Fairfield County. Wilton’s death toll is at 11.

Approximately 3.4 percent of total reported cases have not yet been assigned to a municipality.

Hospitalization numbers have also increased. Statewide, 1,926 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 787 in Fairfield County.

The White House revealed a detailed, three-phase plan Thursday night that governors can use to reopen their economies — after they achieve two weeks of downward trajectory of coronavirus symptoms and cases, and implementation of a robust testing program for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing.

In a message on the town’s website, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice concluded, “Connecticut doesn’t currently meet any of the possible requirements, which means we must continue to behave as if we have the virus and as if those around us do as well.”

She reported data collected from the New York Times showing where Wilton and Connecticut fit in with their number of coronavirus cases in relation to other states, counties and towns.

Sample of coronavirus cases per capita (per 100,000 people) as of April 14:

Rockland County — 2,618

Westchester County — 2,162

New York State — 1,090

New Jersey — 800

Connecticut — 412

Pennsylvania — 207

California — 67

Texas — 56

Minnesota — 33

Cases per capita (per 100,000 people) for Wilton and area communities as of April 16:

Darien — 626

New Canaan — 496

Norwalk — 922

Ridgefield — 533

Westport — 653

Weston — 413

Wilton — 538

Stamford — 1,238

Three phase re-opening plan

In the first phase of reopening, vulnerable people should still shelter in place and everyone should avoid gatherings of more than 10, but people can return to work in shifts, White House officials said. Schools should remain closed and people should avoid non-essential travel, although outpatient elective surgeries can resume.

Phase two, after 14 days of sustained declines in cases and hospitalizations, suggests that more workers can return to the office and group socializing can rise to 50 people and non-essential travel can resume. Schools, day-care centers and camps can reopen but vulnerable people would stay home.

After another good two weeks, in phase three, vulnerable people — like seniors and those with preexisting conditions — can return to society and workplaces can resume normal operations.

Dan Haar, Ken Dixon and Emilie Munson contributed to this story