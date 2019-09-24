Wilton ranks high on household income scale

A new study shows Weston has the highest household income in Connecticut, but Wilton is not far behind.

Average household income can have a big impact on communities. Higher incomes may bring more money for school districts, local government services, and more consumer spending for local businesses.

UnitedStatesZipCodes.org released the “Connecticut Zip Codes With the Highest Household Income” based on the latest Census Bureau data.

Ten zip codes with the highest household income:

1. 06883 (Weston) — $219,868.

2. 06870 (Old Greenwich) —$217,361.

3. 06820 (Darien) — $208,848.

4. 06897 (Wilton) — $180,677.

5. 06880 (Westport) — $178,421.

6. 06840 (New Canaan) — $174,677.

7. 06073 (South Glastonbury) — $166,250.

8. 06877 (Ridgefield) — $151,250.

9. 06092 (West Simsbury) — $142,111.

10. 06831 (Greenwich) — $140,924.

Ten zip codes with the lowest household income:

1. 06702 (Waterbury) — $12,036.

2. 06120 (Hartford) — $25,154.

3. 06519 (New Haven) — $26,712.

4. 06226 (Willimantic) — $32,053.

5. 06105 (Hartford) — $32,126.

6. 06106 (Hartford) — $32,550.

7. 06051 (New Britain) — $32,556.

8. 06608 (Bridgeport) — $33,536.

9. 06604 (Bridgeport) — $35,934.

10. 06114 (Hartford) — $36,227.