Wilton ranks 11th among state high schools

U.S. News & World Report ranks Wilton High School as 11th best in the state.

WILTON — Wilton High School has been ranked 11th in Connecticut and No. 537 nationally by U.S. News & World Report in its 2020 best high school rankings. The publication reviewed more than 17,700 high schools in all 50 states for its annual report. In Connecticut, 207 schools were ranked.

The rankings were developed by six major factors: college readiness, breadth of college curriculum, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.

The top five schools in Connecticut according to the rankings were:

Connecticut IB Academy in East Hartford.

Weston High School.

Darien High School.

Staples High School.

New Canaan High School.

Wilton High School, which was also ranked 137th among STEM high schools, received an overall score of 96.98.

For college readiness, Wilton came in 20th in the state, 874th nationally. This factor is scored by the proportion of 12th graders who took and passed at least one AP or IB exam. Passing is worth three times more than just taking. In Wilton, 60 percent of 12th graders took an AP exam, but of those who did, 90 percent scored a passing grade of 3 or more.

The college curriculum breadth index takes into account the proportion of 12th graders who took and passed AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Passing an exam is worth three times more than taking. Here Wilton High School ranked 13th in the state, 596th nationally.

The aggregated scores on state assessments required for graduation formed the basis for math and reading proficiency. Here, Wilton ranked fifth in the state, and in a tie for No. 372 nationally.

In terms of the number of ninth graders who graduate within four years, Wilton came in 12th in the state and tied for 1,365 nationally.

Wilton High School was ranked ninth best in the state in 2019, and 10th best in 2018.

The full report may be read at usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.