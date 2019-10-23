Wilton rail riders will take buses this weekend

The platform at the Cannondale train station. Wilton, Conn. The platform at the Cannondale train station. Wilton, Conn. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton rail riders will take buses this weekend 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Buses will be provided to riders along Metro-North’s Danbury Branch line, instead of trains, on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 2-3.

The buses will run between Danbury and South Norwalk as much as 20 minutes earlier than scheduled trains, according to Metro-North.

The change will allow crews to replace railroad ties along the tracks.

Weekday, off-peak substitute busing will continue through Friday, Nov. 15.

Riders are urged to check local or express bus service to their destination when boarding.

Information: mta.info.