https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-rail-riders-will-take-buses-this-weekend-14556030.php
Wilton rail riders will take buses this weekend
Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media
Buses will be provided to riders along Metro-North’s Danbury Branch line, instead of trains, on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 2-3.
The buses will run between Danbury and South Norwalk as much as 20 minutes earlier than scheduled trains, according to Metro-North.
The change will allow crews to replace railroad ties along the tracks.
Weekday, off-peak substitute busing will continue through Friday, Nov. 15.
Riders are urged to check local or express bus service to their destination when boarding.
Information: mta.info.
View Comments