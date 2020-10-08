Wilton pumpkin sales will benefit Family & Children’s Agency

Minks to Sinks will partner with the Wilton Kiwanis Club to raise money for Family & Children's Agency this weekend, Oct. 9-12. From left are Charlotte Ackerman, Laura Hussey, Michelle Doggett, Rob Cashel, Carol Boehly, Den Taylor and Bud Taylor.

WILTON — This weekend is Charity Weekend at the Wilton Kiwanis Club’s pumpkin patch on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road.

In partnership with Minks to Sinks, the net proceeds of all sales from Friday, Oct. 9, through Monday, Oct. 12, will be donated to Family & Children’s Agency of Norwalk. The agency is the beneficiary of the two Minks to Sinks tag sales normally held each year.

“Our volunteers are very excited to be partnering with Wilton Kiwanis during their Charity Weekend,” said Michelle Doggett, Minks to Sinks chairwoman and FCA Board member. “In these trying times, we are so grateful to have an event for providing financial support to FCA. So please come and purchase your Halloween décor.”

The pumpkin patch will be open for business from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Columbus day.

Family & Children’s Agency is a leading non-profit human services organization with programs for community members of all ages, including behavioral and mental health, addiction recovery services, after-school programs, parenting education, homeless services, family counseling, specialized foster care, home care for older adults, and more. The organization serves more than 13,000 people annually in mid-Fairfield County.