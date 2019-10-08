Wilton pumpkin sale is in full swing

Wilton Kiwanis member Jerry Sprole sells pumpkins and mums to Wilton resident Beverly Titus Clancy at the Wilton Historical Society Friday, Oct. 4.

Citrus may be king in late winter, but come fall the Wilton Kiwanis Club sees a different kind of orange — pumpkins.

Club members will be selling the seasonal squash through the end of the month to raise money for their many charitable endeavors. The pumpkins are on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Sale hours on weekdays are from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be an honor box on the table if there are no salespeople at the site.

The weekend of Oct 12-13 the net proceeds from sales will be donated to the children’s section of the Wilton Library, a charity the club helps support.