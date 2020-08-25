Wilton pumpkin sale is coming soon

It may still be summer, but the Wilton Kiwanis Club is getting ready for its annual pumpkin sale. On hand to help are, in front, Paul Hannah, left, and Bud Taylor. Second row from left, Ray Tobiassen, Jeff Turner, Mike Borcaino and Dan Mahoney. Behind them are Mike Borcaino and Dan Mahoney. Behind Mike Safko is Marty Clancy.

WILTON — Although the weather is still warm, the Kiwanis Club of Wilton is planning its sixth annual pumpkin sale.

In what has become one of the town’s more recent traditions, the pumpkins will once again appear on the lawn of the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road on Saturday, Sept. 26, with sales beginning that day.

Hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, from 1 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sales will end on Friday Oct.30.

Social distance will be in place during business hours.

The pumpkins will be freshly picked in Pawling, N.Y., and brought to the historical society grounds where they will be sold along with fresh mums, hay bales and corn stalks.

All net proceeds of the sale will go to various charities in and around Wilton.