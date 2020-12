WILTON — In light of Thursday’s storm, Wilton public schools will engage in remote learning on a shortened day schedule:

Miller-Driscoll — 9:15 - 1:15.

Cider Mill — 7:45 - 11:55.

Middlebrook — 8:20 - 12:30.

Wilton High School — 8:20 - 12:30.

Should there be a widespread power outage or other circumstances that require cancellation of school, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith said an announcement would be made no later than 6 a.m. Thursday morning.