Wilton public schools have two-hour delay
Photo: Kendra Baker / Hearst Connecticut Media
WILTON — Due to road conditions, Wilton public schools will have a two-hour delayed opening on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Eversource is not reporting any power outages in Wilton at this time, and police are not reporting any road closures.
School opening schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 3:
Cider Mill School: 9:40 a.m.
Middlebrook and Wilton High School: 10:20 a.m.
Miller-Driscoll School: 11:05 a.m.
