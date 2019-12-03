Wilton public schools have two-hour delay

Wilton High School, Wilton, Conn.

WILTON — Due to road conditions, Wilton public schools will have a two-hour delayed opening on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Eversource is not reporting any power outages in Wilton at this time, and police are not reporting any road closures.

School opening schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 3:

Cider Mill School: 9:40 a.m.

Middlebrook and Wilton High School: 10:20 a.m.

Miller-Driscoll School: 11:05 a.m.