Wilton public hearings for two developments set

WILTON — At its Jan. 13 meeting, the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission said goodbye to longtime town employee Bob Nerney — and set public hearing dates next month for two key development projects.

Nerney, director of planning and land-use management/town planner, is retiring after 18 years of service to Wilton. This marked the last commission meeting he would attend. He will be succeeded by Michael Wrinn on Jan. 21. Wrinn has worked for the City of Norwalk for 38 years, most recently as its assistant director of planning and zoning.

“This town is so blessed in many ways,” Nerney reflected. “Most important, people here are willing to give their time and efforts. It’s been a pleasure to serve you.”

“I’d like to add, it’s been very much appreciated,” noted Commissioner Peter Shiue.

There were no public hearings but the commission set dates for two applications.

The Cannonwoods proposal calls for a five-lot housing subdivision on Cannon Road. The total parcel size is 55.05 acres. The public hearing will take place on Feb. 10.

Sharp Hill Square, a project at 200 Danbury Road, consists of three buildings and has been proposed by developer Patrick Downend. Of note, Downend intends to preserve the historic Raymond-Morehouse House, which currently occupies part of the site. As currently laid out, the project would encompass 30 apartments and 15,000 square feet of retail space.

Several Schenck’s Island proposals that are now in preliminary phases are also expected to appear on the commission’s agenda in February. In addition, the commission is consulting with town attorneys to determine if there is a way to cap the duration of public hearings, as has been done in other Connecticut towns.