Wilton proposal mixes retail with residential

WILTON — A three-building proposal that would offer shop-top living in a development along Route 7 is scheduled for a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, Feb. 24, at 7:15 p.m.

An application before the Inland Wetlands Commission is still open. A public hearing was opened Dec. 12 and continued on Jan. 9. During the hearing neighbors of the project expressed their concerns regarding the development’s possible negative effects on their wells. Louise Washer of the Norwalk River Watershed Association expressed concern about the amount of impervious surface and the wetland buffer. The hearing is expected to be continued on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Named 200 Sharp Hill Square, the development would encompass 2.5 acres north of the intersection of Route 7 and Sharp Hill Road. One of the buildings would be the historic Sheridan Interiors furniture store. Most of the property is in the Design Retail Business zone, with a small section in the R1-A zone.

According to plans submitted on Jan. 9, the buildings would be three stories tall, with retail space on the first floor and apartments on the upper two levels of the two main buildings. The plans did not include details for the upper floors of the historic building, known as the Raymond-Morehouse House, but when developer Patrick Downend appeared before the Architecture Review Board in November he said he envisioned a business such as a deli or bakery taking over the first floor, with a porch for possible outdoor dining, and an apartment most likely occupying the second floor.

The larger of the two remaining buildings includes three retail spaces on the first floor totaling 9,482 square feet.

The second floor consists of six two-bedroom apartments, four one-bedroom apartments, and two studios.

The third floor would hold six two-bedroom apartments, two one-bedroom apartments and two studios. There would also be a roof deck.

The second building would include 3,225 square feet of retail space with two two-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom apartment.

The plan also includes 103 parking spaces. There would be an entrance and exit off Sharp Hill Road as well as on Route 7. A sidewalk is also proposed along Route 7 that, according to comments before the Architecture Review Board, would lead to the Route 7 entrance of the Norwalk River Valley Trail.