Wilton property sells for $1.36 million

WILTON — The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 5 through June 12.

54 Kents Hill Lane: Deanna W. Wert to Deborah R. Brancato, $543,000.

241 Mountain Road: Philip T. Hoffman to Justin Silver, $536,000.

172 Catalpa Road: Damon N. and Marie M. Vocke to Timothy Paul and Phyllis Coon, $1,360,000.

42 Village Court: Estate of Ovidia H. Piersall to Marie Dunn, $625,000.(Executor’s Deed)

62 Glen View: Grace R. Moreno to Giovanna and Gina Cugno, $195,000.

258 Newtown Turnpike: Daniel and Marina McLaughlin to Jefy Chacko, $601,000.

97 Carriage Road: Robert D. and Andrea B. Forster to Reynaldo Contreras and Elizabeth Roache, $765,000.

28 Connery Street: Estate of Hazel A. Heibeck to Roin Chilingarashvili, $250,000. (Executor’s Deed)

