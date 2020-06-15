Wilton property sells for $1.36 million
WILTON — The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 5 through June 12.
54 Kents Hill Lane: Deanna W. Wert to Deborah R. Brancato, $543,000.
241 Mountain Road: Philip T. Hoffman to Justin Silver, $536,000.
172 Catalpa Road: Damon N. and Marie M. Vocke to Timothy Paul and Phyllis Coon, $1,360,000.
42 Village Court: Estate of Ovidia H. Piersall to Marie Dunn, $625,000.(Executor’s Deed)
62 Glen View: Grace R. Moreno to Giovanna and Gina Cugno, $195,000.
258 Newtown Turnpike: Daniel and Marina McLaughlin to Jefy Chacko, $601,000.
97 Carriage Road: Robert D. and Andrea B. Forster to Reynaldo Contreras and Elizabeth Roache, $765,000.
28 Connery Street: Estate of Hazel A. Heibeck to Roin Chilingarashvili, $250,000. (Executor’s Deed)
pgay@wiltonbulletin.com