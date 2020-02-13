Wilton property sales are on the move

Wilton single-family home sales for January 2020 are up more than 50 percent over January 2019. Wilton single-family home sales for January 2020 are up more than 50 percent over January 2019. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton property sales are on the move 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Property sales are off to a quick start in Wilton.

For the month of January 2020, there were 19 home sales, compared to 12 for the same time in 2019, a 58.3-percent increase, according to a market report by Halstead Real Estate.

The average sales price for January 2020 was $762,232, compared to $716,875 in January 2019.

The report notes a substantial increase over the past three months, compared to the same time last year. From November 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020, there were 60 home closings, compared to 39 from November 2018 to Jan. 31, 2019, a 53.8-percent increase.

The average sales price was down slightly over that three-month period. From November 2019 through Jan. 31, 2020, the average single-family home sales price was $686,098, down 9.2 percent from $755,269 from November 2018 to Jan. 31, 2019.

As has been the current trend, lower-priced homes dominated real estate sales from November 2019 through Jan. 31, 2020. Of the 60 homes sold, more than half sold for under $700,000. There were 16 sales under $500,000, and 18 between $500,000 and $700,000.

In the mid range, nine homes sold in the $700,000 to $800,000 range, seven sold in the $800,000 to $900,000 range, and four sold in the $900,000 to $1-million range.

On the upper end, five homes sold from $1 million to $1.2 million, and there was one home sale over $2 million.

Condo sales were steady. There were four condos sold from November 2019 through Jan. 31, 2020, with an average price of $507,750. The same were sold in November 2018 through Jan. 31, 2019. The average price then was $500,000.

Wilton wasn’t the only town in lower Fairfield County to see a jump in the number of single-family home sales over the past three months, but with a 53.8-percent increase it was the highest.

Darien was up 3.3 percent, Fairfield was up 3 percent, Redding was up 16 percent, Ridgefield was up 12.7 percent, and Westport was up 14.3 percent.

Three towns had fewer sales from the previous year. Easton was down 4.5 percent, New Canaan was down 11.3 percent, and Weston was down 8.3 percent.

Dagny Eason broker/owner of Dagny’s Real Estate, an independent real estate brokerage in Wilton, believes the 2020 real estate market is looking up.

She said August through October 2019 were dead, but things started picking up in November and December. And to her surprise, January and February, which she said are usually quiet months for real estate, are busy right now.

“We have more listings and I am getting calls from all over the world from potential buyers. I don’t think this is a burst, I think we will have a fabulous spring market,” she said.