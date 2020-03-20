https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-property-assessment-appeals-are-due-today-15145256.php
Wilton property assessment appeals are due today
WILTON — Applications for Oct. 1, 2019 Wilton property assessment appeals are due today, March 20.
Due to the emergency, the town is offering the option to email applications.
Applications can also be brought to Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road. Put the application in the drop box and email or call the department at 203-563-0121 to notify them it is there.
Applications must be received prior to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
