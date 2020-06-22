Wilton promotes captain to fire chief

WILTON — After a lengthy search, an internal candidate has been chosen to helm the Wilton Fire Department.

James Blanchfield, a captain and 14-year veteran of the Wilton Fire Department, has been appointed to a four-year term as Fire Chief, according to an announcement by Fire Commission Chair Casey Healy and First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

Beginning July 1, Blanchfield will serve as the department’s Acting Deputy Fire Chief. He will assume the Fire Chief’s position on Nov. 1 when Interim Chief Geoffrey R. Herald is planning to leave.

“I look forward to working with Jim and am confident in his future success as Wilton's next Fire Chief,” said Vanderslice. “I'm particularly pleased that Jim's promotion creates additional promotional opportunities within the department.”

In his 14 years with Wilton, Blanchfield has held the ranks of captain, lieutenant and firefighter.

He is certified to the level of Fire Officer IV by the state of Connecticut, as well as incident safety officer and as a hazmat technician on the Fairfield County Regional Hazmat team. He also holds multiple certifications in emergency management.

Prior to joining Wilton, Blanchfield served as an officer of the Trumbull Center Fire Department, where he was promoted through the ranks to the position of captain and also served for several years as the president of its executive board. He also acted as that department’s health and safety officer and infection control officer.

Unlike most of Wilton, which is served by full-time professional firefighters, Trumbull is comprised of fire districts, operated and manned by volunteers.

Blanchfield has also served as an adjunct fire instructor for both the Connecticut Fire Academy and Fairfield Fire Training School.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and received his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Quinnipiac College School of Law.

“It is important to have continuity,” said Healy. “Jim has served the fire department well and he will continue to lead with respect, knowledge and compassion that our town needs during these challenging times.”

Wilton has been without a permanent full-time fire chief for nearly one year. Herald, a former Danbury Fire Chief has been serving as interim chief since July 1, 2019.

Herald replaced Ron Kanterman, who served as Wilton’s fire chief from 2014 to 2019.

An initial fire chief candidate proposed by the Fire Commission was rejected by the Board of Selectmen on April 28. The name of the candidate was not released and the board gave no reason for not hiring the Fire Commission’s nominee.

Nearly a month later, on May 21, the selectmen voted to execute an employment agreement with a second candidate for fire chief as recommended by the Fire Commission.

Blanchfield’s name was not announced at that time, pending execution of his employment agreement with the town.

