Wilton program: homeschooling as an option

With all the uncertainty about what will happen with schools this year, more people may be exploring the option of homeschooling their children. To that end, Wilton Library is offering a virtual discussion on Friday, Aug. 14, from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., on Homeschooling — Is it the right choice for you and your children?

Linda Hincks, owner of Wren Homeschool Consulting, will review the associated laws and guidelines, how to pick curricula for your family, how much time is required and what homeschooling life is like.

At the end of her presentation, Hincks will try to address as many questions as possible.

Online registration at www.wiltonlibrary.org is required and space is limited. Questions about the program may be emailed to Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.