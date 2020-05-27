Wilton program explains uses of CBD oil

Photo: Will Waldron / Albany Times Union

WILTON — The Wilton Senior Center and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will present a free Zoom program on “What is CBD Oil?” on Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is getting a lot of attention in states, like Connecticut, that have legalized the use of medical marijuana, but many are unsure of how it can be used.

Participants will learn about this non-intoxicating marijuana extract which has been credited with helping to address a host of medical issues from epileptic seizures to anxiety to inflammation and insomnia.

Agency and school nurse Diana Locke will address uses, safety, possible side-effects, and where it can be obtained.

To register, or to get more information, call Stephanie Rowe at 203-834-6240 or email stephanie.Rowe@wiltonct.org.