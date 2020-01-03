Wilton program based on King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech

Wilton Historical Society will offer a program focusing on Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the museum complex at 224 Danbury Road.

During the program for children 6 to 12 years old, museum educator Katherine Karlik will let children listen to an excerpt from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, which he delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, before a crowd of 250,000 at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. During the speech King referenced the country’s founding fathers, the Bible, and his hopes that one day his children would live “in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

The children will then talk about King’s vision and their own dreams for a better world. The workshop project will be to create a small canvas banner personalized with their dreams. The children will help make their own snack.

The cost for members is $10 per child, for non-members, $15 per child. Register at info@wiltonhistorical.org or by calling 203-762-7257.