Wilton program addresses senior concerns about COVID

WILTON — Although the nation is almost a year into the pandemic, people still have questions about COVID-19, and Stay at Home in Wilton is sponsoring a program where some of them may be answered.

Questions concerning COVID with Dr. Paul Pino will take place virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m.

Pino is chief of the Section of Infectious Diseases at Norwalk Hospital and he will give a presentation on the COVID-19 pandemic focusing on the issues pertinent to seniors. He will discuss the status of vaccine trials and therapeutics, as well as advisable public measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

With flu season just starting, its effect on the pandemic will be a hot topic as well. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.

RSVP to 203-762-2600 to receive a link for the Zoom call.