Wilton prioritizes spending on parks, Town Hall upgrades and athletic fields

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WILTON — Renovations to the interior of Town Hall, park upgrades and the progression of the town’s turf field inventory are all on the docket after the Board of Selectmen allocated money to the projects on Monday.
The selectmen unanimously designated $582,000 of the town’s remaining funds, from both the American Rescue Plan Act allocation and the selectmen infrastructure fund, to Wilton’s most important projects for the near future. The board set three initial priorities in May for the nearly $5.43 million in ARPA funds and another two for the selectmen’s $1.2 million infrastructure budget.