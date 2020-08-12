Wilton primary results: Healy leads Duff in GOP state Senate race

WILTON — Wilton resident Kim Healy is leading Will Duff of Bethel in Wilton’s GOP primary to determine who will face off against Democratic incumbent state Senator Will Haskell in November.

In Tuesday’s contest, Healy received 687 votes to Duff’s 269, although these results are preliminary and do not include absentee ballots postmarked by Aug. 11 and received by Aug. 13, according to the registrars of voters.

Results are still trickling in from the other six towns that make up the 26th district: Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston and Westport.

At the top of the Republican ticket in the contest to determine presidential convention delegates, President Donald Trump handily defeated challenger Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente 704 to 71. There were 197 votes for Uncommitted.

The numbers were much higher on the Democratic side, with former Vice President Joe Biden receiving 1,550 votes. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders received 138 votes, Tulsi Gabbard received 14 and there were 16 cast for Uncommitted.

After polls closed Tuesday evening, results were slow to come in.

Partial numbers from Bethel showed Duff leading Healy 491 to 168.

In Ridgefield, Healy bested Duff in the machine vote 371 to 317.

Few Republican voters turned out in Weston, with 62 casting votes for Healy and 58 for Duff.

In New Canaan, Healy received 395 votes to 113 for Duff.

Turnout at the polls in Wilton was light, with a large number of absentee ballots cast, but voters who did show up at the polls saw no issues with voting in person.

One voter said she turned out because “it’s what I’ve done for many, many years. I knew I would be well protected.”

At the polls in Wilton, plexiglass barriers separated poll checkers from voters and voting booths were spread far apart. There was also one-way foot traffic with separate entrance and exit doors. Each voter was offered plastic gloves and a fresh pen with which to mark their ballot.

Another voter shrugged when asked why he chose to vote in person. “It’s what I always do. It was fine. I do the shopping and I do the voting.”

One woman said she wanted to “make sure my vote counted. The president doesn’t want absentee voting. I’m just executing my rights.”

Another woman felt very strongly about voting in person. “You can go to Walmart and all these other places. You can come vote,” she said.

The candidates will now wait for the official results.

Healy lives in Wilton and has a background in accounting. She says one of her priorities, if elected, is getting the state’s financial books in order, especially as they relate to unfunded pension liabilities. She also wants to keep zoning local and help businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Healy, who volunteers in a number o capacities in Wilton, described herself as “a high-energy newcomers to the political stage from Fairfield County who could no longer sit on the sidelines.”

Duff, who lives in Bethel, said he would his attention on local control of schools and zoning, and supporting law enforcement. A political veteran, he has served as a state representative, a member of the Board of Selectman and Board of Education, which gives him, he said, “a much better understanding of the pressures exerted by Hartford on our towns and school districts.”