Wilton preschool plants new pollinator pathway garden

Teachers Anne Gaston and Sarah Harris stand by the new pollinator garden at Zion's Hill Preschool.

WILTON — The summer season has seen the growth of a new garden at Zion’s Hill Preschool on Danbury Road to support the Pollinator Pathway project in town.

The native perennials planted offer a succession of bloom for pollinators with the pollen and nectar they need and the flowers people enjoy. An organic vegetable garden has also been installed.

Native trees that are essential to the caterpillars of butterflies, moths — essential food for birds — and other pollinators surround the site including oaks, hickory, maple, catalpa and American basswood and linden.

To learn more about the Pollinator Pathway, visit https://www.pollinator-pathway.org/.