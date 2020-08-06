Wilton: power crews canceled, no trains, water available
WILTON — Just as there was hope progress would be made restoring power in Wilton, it evaporated.
First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice noted in a message on the town website just before 11 p.m. Wednesday that Eversource canceled the crews it had promised to send to the town that night. DPW crews were waiting for their arrival.
“This is completely unacceptable. We are pushing to get them back,” she wrote, promising an update today.
Eversource’s outage map shows there are still 5,480 customers without power as of Thursday morning. The situation is similar in the nearby towns of Weston, Westport and Ridgefield.
Water and emergency oxygen are available at fire headquarters on Danbury Road.
Wilton Library’s drive-thru window is closed today, Aug. 6. The library has no power and the outage affects its website and therefore the Digital Library. When power is restored, the Digital Library will be available again at www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Anyone hoping to take the train into New York City will need to board at Stamford. Service on the Danbury branch line has been suspended.
Metro-North is running weekend service on the New Haven line for trains between Stamford and Grand Central Terminal due to damage to signals, power, overhead lines and third rail.
Service between Stamford and New Haven continues to be suspended. Weekend bus service is being offered on the New Canaan branch line but customers are advised to expect delays due to road closures and detours.
Metro-North said it will cross-honor tickets and waive on-board fares across Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines.
Roads
As people continue to clean up from the storm, Vanderslice said residents are not to put debris from their yards on the side of the road.
She also asked people to not remove tape and cones from road detours, as has happened in a number of instances. Dead wires can be reactivated and those who remove barriers put themselves and others at risk, she said.
Many roads continue to be difficult to traverse. The latest update from the police department, as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday is as follows.
Address Street — Route Nearest Cross Street
Ambler Ln — Area of #11
Antler Ln — Deer Run Rd
Banks Dr — Area of #10
Belden Hill Rd — Area of #552
Black Alder Ln — Multiple Locations
Borglum Rd— Area of #84
Branch Brook Rd
Buckingham Ridge — Area of #42
Calvin Rd — Coley Rd
Cannon Rd — Multiple Locations
Cannon Rd — Sturges Ridge Rd
Catalpa Rd — Area #251
Cedar Rd — Cobbs Mill Ln
Cheesespring Rd— Area of #68
Chicken St — Branch Brook Rd
Cobbs Mill Rd — Area of #8
Coley Rd
Danbury Rd - Rt 7 — Olmstead Hill - Seeley Rd
Drum Hill Rd — Hidden Lake Ridge
Dudley Rd — Spoonwood Ln
Erdman Ln
Fairview Ln — Area of #19
Forge Rd — Telva Ln
Glen Hill Rd — Glen Hill Ln
Glen Hill Rd — Area of #24
Graenest Ridge Rd — Area of #143
Graenest Ridge Rd — Area of #83
Graenest Ridge Rd — Multiple Locations
Granite Dr — Area of #8
Ground Pine Rd — Area of #27
Grumman Hill Rd — Area of #56
Hearthstone Rd — Belden Hill Rd
Henry Austin — Bhasking Ridge
Heritage Ct
Hickory Hill Rd — Area of #18
Honey Hill Rd — Quail Ridge
Huckleberry Hill Rd — Quiet Lake Ln
Indian Hill Rd — Area of #72
Kellogg Dr — Mayflower
Kent Rd — Chipmunk Ln
Linden Tree Rd — Area of #261
Longmeadow Rd — Area of #37
Millstone Rd — Area of #100
Mountain Rd — Indian Hill Rd
Mountain Rd — Branch Brook Rd
Musket Ridge Rd — Mail Coach
New Canaan Rd — Trails End
New Canaan Rd — Area of #196
Newtown Tpke — Area #278
Newtown Tpke — Area of #457
Nod Hill Rd — Ridgefield Rd-Olmstead
Nod Hill Rd — Partrick
Nod Hill Rd — Granite Dr
Nod Hill Rd — Teapot Ln
Nod Hill Rd — Ryders
Nutmeg Ln — Area of #14
Old Belden Hill — Norwalk Town Line
Old Boston Rd — Saddle Ridge Rd
Old Huckleberry Hill — Area of #193
Old Huckleberry Hill — Area of #16
Olmstead Hill Rd — Area of #28
Olmstead Hill Rd — Area of #325
Olmstead Hill Rd — Sugarloaf
Overridge Ln — Area of #24
Pimpewaug Rd — Skunk Ln
Pipers Hill Rd
Portland Ave — Area of #96
Powder Horn Hill Rd — Area of #30
Richdale Pl — Catalpa
Ridgefield Rd — Middlebrook Farm Rd
Ridgefield Rd — Signal Hill Rd S
Ridgefield Rd — Center St
Ridgefield Rd — Fullin Ln
Rivergate Dr — Area of #90
Rossimur Ct
Ryders Lane
School Rd — Kristine Lily Ln
Sear Hill Rd — Area of #143
Seir Hill Rd — Hillcrest Pl
Sharp Hill Rd — Autumn Ridge
Signal Hill Rd — Common drive 121
Skunk Ln — Briardale
Spoonwood Rd — Area of #48
Stirrup Pl — Calvary Hill Rd
Sturges Ridge Rd — Area of #321
Sturges Ridge Rd — Bhasking Ridge
Sturges Ridge Rd — Cedar Rd
Sturges Ridge Rd — Area of #137
Sturges Ridge Rd — Liberty St
Sturges Ridge Rd — Pond Rd
Sturges Ridge Rd — Orchard
Sturges Ridge Rd — Pine Ridge Rd
Thunderlake Rd — Area of #98
Turtleback Ln — Area of #6
Wakefield Dr — Area of #3
Wampum Hill Rd
Warncke — Area of #79
Westport Rd — Mollbrook
Westport Rd — Poplar Plains Rd
Whipstick — Area of 153
Wildwood Rd — Area of #30
Wolfpit Rd — Horseshoe Rd