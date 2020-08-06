Wilton: power crews canceled, no trains, water available

A photo posted on the SeeClickFix app shows a tree down on Trails End Road after Tropical Storm Isaias pummeled Wilton on Aug. 4.

WILTON — Just as there was hope progress would be made restoring power in Wilton, it evaporated.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice noted in a message on the town website just before 11 p.m. Wednesday that Eversource canceled the crews it had promised to send to the town that night. DPW crews were waiting for their arrival.

“This is completely unacceptable. We are pushing to get them back,” she wrote, promising an update today.

Eversource’s outage map shows there are still 5,480 customers without power as of Thursday morning. The situation is similar in the nearby towns of Weston, Westport and Ridgefield.

Water and emergency oxygen are available at fire headquarters on Danbury Road.

Wilton Library’s drive-thru window is closed today, Aug. 6. The library has no power and the outage affects its website and therefore the Digital Library. When power is restored, the Digital Library will be available again at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Anyone hoping to take the train into New York City will need to board at Stamford. Service on the Danbury branch line has been suspended.

Metro-North is running weekend service on the New Haven line for trains between Stamford and Grand Central Terminal due to damage to signals, power, overhead lines and third rail.

Service between Stamford and New Haven continues to be suspended. Weekend bus service is being offered on the New Canaan branch line but customers are advised to expect delays due to road closures and detours.

Metro-North said it will cross-honor tickets and waive on-board fares across Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines.

Roads

As people continue to clean up from the storm, Vanderslice said residents are not to put debris from their yards on the side of the road.

She also asked people to not remove tape and cones from road detours, as has happened in a number of instances. Dead wires can be reactivated and those who remove barriers put themselves and others at risk, she said.

Many roads continue to be difficult to traverse. The latest update from the police department, as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday is as follows.

