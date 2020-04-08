Wilton political committees name delegates to state conventions

WILTON — The town’s political committees have named their delegates to their party conventions, planned at this time for May 4-26.

The Democratic Town Committee, via a Zoom conference call on March 30, named 11 people to the State Party Convention. They are: Stephen Blinder, Tom Dubin, John Kalamarides, Jim Kapustka, Ceci Maher, Deborah McFadden, Jeff Miller, Lori Paulson, Jane Rinard, Vicki Rossi and Ross Tartell.

Eleven people were also named to the 26th State Senate District Convention: Stephen Blinder, Leslie Holmes, Jim Kapustka, Ceci Maher, Deborah McFadden, Jeff Miller, Lorie Paulson, Ernie Ricco, Jane Rinard, Vicki Rossi and Peter Squitieri.

Representing Wilton Democrats at the 125th State Assembly District Convention will be Eric Glass, Ken Hoffman, Deborah McFadden and Ross Tartell.

Seven people were named to attend the 143rd State Assembly District Convention: Lynda Carrol, Paula Casiraghi, Jim Kapustka, Jane Rinard, Vicki Rossi, Dan Troph and Dana Umerley.

Delegates to the 4th Congressional District Convention will be: Stephen Blinder, Tom Dubin, Jim Kapustka, Allison Mark, Deborah McFadden, Jeff Miller, Jane Rinard, Vicki Rossi, Bob Sabo, Melissa Spon and Ross Tartell.

Republicans

Republican State Senate delegates are: Gail Lavielle, William Lalor, Joseph Burke, Joshua Cole, Toni Boucher, Annalisa Stravato, Peter Wrampe and Lisa Pojano.

Delegates for the 4th Congressional District Convention include super delegates Gail Lavielle and Annalisa Stravato as well as delegates William Lalor, Joshua Cole, Joseph Burke, Mangtao Du, Lisa Pojano, Michael Powers, Warren Serenbetz, Lianne Acosta-Rua, and Ken MacCallum.

Multi-town state House delegates are: Joseph Burke, Kim Healy, Lori Bufano, William Lalor, Joshua Cole, Toni Boucher, Annalisa Stravato and Anthony Cenatiempo.