Wilton police win traffic award

AAA’s Public Affairs Manager Fran Mayko, left, presents awards to, from left, Capt. Robert Cipolla, Lt. Dave Hartman, and Officer Brandon Harris. At right is AAA Public Affairs’ Adelle Zocher. Officer Mark Canepari is missing from photo. less AAA’s Public Affairs Manager Fran Mayko, left, presents awards to, from left, Capt. Robert Cipolla, Lt. Dave Hartman, and Officer Brandon Harris. At right is AAA Public Affairs’ Adelle Zocher. Officer Mark ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / AAA Northeast Photo: Contributed Photo / AAA Northeast Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police win traffic award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Wilton Police Department recently won two awards from AAA Northeast.

Two officers were nominated by the department as Traffic Safety Heroes and the department won a Gold Award for its comprehensive traffic safety programs and initiatives over the past year.

The awards were presented during the automobile club’s 10th annual Traffic Safety Awards lunch at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport.

Both Officers Brandon Harris and Mark Canepari have previously been named the department’s Traffic Safety Heroes for their traffic safety efforts. Both have participated in ongoing distracted driving, seat belt enforcement and DUI campaigns and have actively made more than 1,000 motor vehicle, drug and DUI arrests. Both have removed numerous individuals from Wilton streets who had pending arrest warrants and suspended licenses, AAA said.

“There is no question both officers have made the roads of Wilton a safer place,” said Lt. David Hartman said.

Hartman, along with Capt. Rob Cipolla, accepted the Gold Award on behalf of the police department.