Wilton police: two arrested for DUI

Wilton police recently arrested two men for driving under the influence. Both incidents occurred on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Just before 1 a.m, police stopped Tyler Destefano, 28, of New Haven Avenue in Milford, for failing to stay in the proper lane while traveling northbound on Danbury Road. During the traffic stop, police say they suspected him of being under the influence of alcohol and that he failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard.

At police headquarters Destafano refused a breath test. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was cited for several other violations including driving with a suspended license. He was released on a promise to appear and has a court date of Oct. 10.

The second arrest took place at approximately 9:15 p.m. when officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle traveling erratically southbound on Danbury Road, nearly hitting a guard rail. Officers found the gray 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer and reported seeing it swerve into another lane before stopping it.

Police say they smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver, Joel Perdomo-Suarez, 43, of Elkton, Md. According to police Perdomo-Suarez failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard and he was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.1604. The legal limit is 0.08.

Perdomo-Suarez was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He posted $260 bond and was given a court date of Oct. 10 at Norwalk Superior Court.