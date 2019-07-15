Wilton police trace alleged thief through cell phone

Wilton police made an arrest for credit card theft.

Ordering food via cell phone and then paying for it with a stolen credit card led to a West Haven man’s arrest by Wilton police.

An individual working at a home on Chessor Lane in October 2018 reported to police their wallet had been stolen from their vehicle. According to police, the victim’s credit cards were used at several merchants in the New Haven and Meriden areas. One purchase took place at a pizza restaurant where the order had been placed by phone.

Police identified the cell phone belonged to Kenneth Sarcione, 35, of 409 Saw Mill Road in West Haven. Police also report at the time of the theft Sarcione had been working in Wilton less than a mile from where the theft occurred.

Surveillance footage of where the fraudulent purchases took place showed a supsect vehicle similar in appearance to a vehicle owned by Sarcione and a female suspect known to the accused, police said.

Sarcione, who was already incarcerated, was arrested by warrant July 11 and charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny 6th, identify theft in the third degree, conspiracy to commit identity theft third degree, and related charges.

He was assigned a $50,000 bond and was arraigned July 11. Police say additional arrests are expected.