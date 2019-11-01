Wilton police tours canceled for Tuesday

Tours of the Wilton Police Department scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, will not be held and are being postponed to a later date. Visit WPD.TownHallProject.org to watch for the new date in Upcoming Events. The Bulletin will also announce any new tour dates.

Residents are always welcome to request a personal tour by calling Capt. Tom Conlon of the Wilton Police Department at 203-834-6256.