Wilton police seek home video surveillance regarding stolen vehicles

Wilton police are investigating two vehicle thefts and multiple car burglaries that occurred overnight.

WILTON — Wilton police are asking for the public’s assistance in its investigation of two stolen vehicles and multiple reports of car burglaries in the vicinity of Cannon Road and Hurlbutt Street.

Anyone in that area with outdoor video is asked to review the overnight hours from midnight to 6 a.m. on March 25. Any suspicious activity should be reported to police by calling 203-834-6260.

Police advise residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables when not in use.