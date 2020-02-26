Wilton police scale Kilimanjaro for Special Olympics

Lt. David Hartman and Lt. Robert Kluk display a Wilton Police Department flag at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. They scaled the mountain as a fundraiser for Special Olympics.

WILTON — From the Wilton Police Department’s Facebook page: “They made it!”

Lt. David Hartman and Lt. Robert Kluk joined a team of law enforcement officers from across Connecticut to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and on Feb. 24, the police announced their success on Facebook.

The event will help to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Connecticut and its athletes.

Located in Tanzania and standing at 19,341 feet, Mount Kilimanjaro is the tallest peak on the African continent.

Both Kluk and Hartman planned to raise a minimum of $10,000 a piece. As of Feb. 26, their team page had raised $33,000.

To donate to the team, visit www.classy.org/team/217977. Online donations can be also be made directly at Hartman’s individual page: www.classy.org/fundraiser/1938484 and Kluk’s individual page: www.classy.org/fundraiser/1920947.

On his donation page, Hartman said, “I have been with the Wilton Police Department for 21 years. During my entire career at the Wilton Police Department I have been involved in fundraising and volunteering at events to raise awareness for the Special Olympics Connecticut and other charities. I enjoy seeing the positive changes that I have been able to make in peoples lives.”

Kluk, a 20-year veteran with the force, said, “There is no greater incentive than to see the athletes overcome their disabilities, through their hard work and competing in the sports that they love.”