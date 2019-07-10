Wilton police report rash of vandalism

In the past week, the Wilton Police Department has received nine reported incidents about damage caused to vehicles parked in the road, mailboxes, and residential light fixtures.

According to the Wilton police Facebook page, the majority of the incidents were concentrated in the North Wilton area and appear to have occurred between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilton Police Dept. at 203-834-6260 or crime.watch@wiltonct.org.

In nearby Ridgefield, police are investigating four incidents of broken car windows that happened in the early morning hours of Monday, July 8.

Ridgefield police say an eyewitnees to one of the incidents saw two white males flee the scene in a gray Jeep Wrangler. One suspect had dark hair and the other had curly blond hair.