Wilton police report finding gun in car of Norwalk man

Noel Dejesus Noel Dejesus Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police report finding gun in car of Norwalk man 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — A Norwalk man pulled over in a traffic stop by Wilton police wound up in handcuffs after it was discovered he had a gun in his car.

According to police, an officer stopped a 2001 Honda Civic on May 23 at approximately 10:55 p.m., after seeing it cross the double yellow-line while traveling north on Danbury Road near Route 107.

The driver was 19-year-old Noel Dejesus of 56 Magnolia Avenue and there was a juvenile passenger in the car with him, according to the report. Police said the officer detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and that Dejesus admitted to having a small amount of the drug.

According to the police report, when Dejesus began to resist attempts to remove him from the car, the passenger said Dejesus had a gun in the car.

Police said officers then handcuffed Dejesus and searched the vehicle where they found a Kel-Tec 9mm handgun with a 7-round magazine inserted and small amount of marijuana. A 10-round magazine was also found on Dejesus when he was searched, police said.

Dejesus was charged with having a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm with no pistol permit, and resisting an officer. He was ticketed for traffic violations.

Dejesus posted a $5,000 bond and is to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on July 20.