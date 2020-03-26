Wilton police recover stolen cars

Wilton police recovered two stolen vehicles shortly after they were taken.

WILTON — Shortly after they were stolen, two vehicles have been recovered, according to Wilton police.

The vehicles were taken from Hurlbutt Street during the overnight hours of March 25. The first was recovered from Rye, N.Y., and a juvenile was arrested in the vehicle. The second was found in New Canaan, and police expect to arrest another juvenile in the future.

During the same overnight, there were four motor vehicle burglaries on Hurlbutt Street, Cannon Road and Crosswicks Ridge Lane. Police continue to investigate.