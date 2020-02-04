Wilton police purchase hybrid utility vehicle

The new police vehicle is a hybrid that will boost fuel efficiency. The new police vehicle is a hybrid that will boost fuel efficiency. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police purchase hybrid utility vehicle 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Wilton Police Department is one of the first agencies in Connecticut to purchase the new Ford Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid.

In an announcement sent by the department via email, the new hybrid model, according to Ford, has an EPA-estimated rating of 23 mpg city/24 mpg highway/24 mpg combine, which is a 41 percent improvement over the current Police Interceptor Utility equipped with a conventional 3.7-liter gas engine.

The new model is projected to save taxpayers between $3,500 and $5,700 per vehicle in fuel costs annually, according to the announcemnt. The 2020 model is the first-ever pursuit-rated police utility vehicle with a standard hybrid engine.

This past fall members of the Wilton Police Department were able to test drive the new hybrid model, and they said they were impressed with the performance of the vehicle. The new hybrid does not sacrifice any of the performance that we would get with the traditional police vehicle, they said.

Hybrid technology is ideal for law enforcement, they said, because of the potentially significant idle-time fuel savings. When traditional police vehicles are stationary, the conventional gasoline engine must run continuously to power emergency lighting, radios, computers and other on-board electrical equipment.

The new hybrid powertrain of the Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid allows the engine to shut off for extended periods, powering electrical equipment via its lithium-ion battery and helping achieve significant reductions in fuel usage and CO2 emissions over the previous generation Police Interceptor Utility.