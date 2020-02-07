Wilton police officers get heros’ send-off

WILTON — Wilton police Lts. Dave Hartman and Rob Kluk will be among a 12-person crew getting a celebratory send-off by Special Olympics Connecticut on Monday, Feb. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Station Restaurant, 195 Water Street in Naugatuck.

The crew will set off to “Conquer Kilimanjaro” on Feb. 16. It is composed of officers who participate in Special Olympics Connecticut’s Law Enforcement Torch Run program and civilians from Connecticut and New Jersey. They have been preparing and fundraising for months leading up to their Mt. Kilimanjaro expedition, which aims to raise awareness and money for the organization.

To find out more or make a donation online to support the crew’s efforts, visit soct.org or https://give/classy.org/ConueringKili or email specialolympicsct@soct.org.

Hartman and Kluk will be joined by Lt. Mike Durkee and Officer Dave Maliar of the Cheshire Police Department, Lt. Tim Bernier of the Guilford Police Department and Laurie Harder of Guilford, Det. Tom McGarvey of the Naugatuck Police Department, Det. Donna Brown of the Putnam Police Department, Deputy Chief Josh Bernegger and Lt. Tim Gavallas of the Watertown Police Department, and Sgt. Ralph Fiasco Jr. and Sgt. Mandy Grey of New Jersey.

Tanzania’s Mt. Kilimanjaro, standing at 19,341 feet, is the tallest peak in Africa and the tallest mountain in the world measuring from base to summit. Each team member has committed to raising a minimum of $10,000 for Special Olympics Connecticut as part of the endeavor.

Special Olympics Connecticut provides year-round sports training and competitions for more than 13,000 athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities and Unified Sports® partners —their teammates without disabilities.